Chad Daybell sentenced to death in murders of first wife, ex-girlfriend's 2 children Two days after he was convicted of triple-murder, an Idaho jury on Saturday sentenced Chad Daybell to death in the 2019 killing of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and the killings of the two youngest children of his now wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. In 2023, Vallow Daybell was also convicted in the murders of those two children and sentenced to life in prison.