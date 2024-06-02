Cyndi Lauper: Showing her true colors Cyndi Lauper was a pop music dynamo and MTV-favorite singer who later won a Tony Award for her songs for the stage musical "Kinky Boots." But she wanted more than to just have fun. The subject of a new documentary on Paramount+ called "Let the Canary Sing," Lauper talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about how music made her tumultuous home life better; how she had to be convinced about her breakout record, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"; and about criticism from producer Quincy Jones that she was a "troublemaker."