Best athleisure pieces to buy at Lululemon right now

Whether you're obsessed with Lululemon or a newbie to the brand, there are some great essentials at athletic apparel retailer right now. Between bestsellers and new arrivals, don't miss the men's and women's pieces at Lululemon below.

While Lululemon's price point may seem hefty, each piece is designed to be worn for years, so you can get your money's worth. The comfort level, flattering look and quality of each piece of athleticwear is why Lululemon is so popular.

Ahead, the best athleisure clothing to buy at Lululemon right now, from the Align high-rise pant to the ABC Jogger Warpstreme.

Align high-rise pant 28"

Lululemon

A good place to start with women's clothing at Lululemon is the Align range. These uber-flattering pieces are made in the butter-soft Nulu fabric that feels like a second skin. These high-rise leggings are made with a four-way-stretch, with added Lycra for shape retention. They are breathable, sweat-wicking and currently come in 18 patterns and colors. They run up to a size 20 and can be purchased in lengths ranging from 25 to 31 inches, making them petite- and tall-friendly.

Align high-rise pant 28", $98

Align tank top

Lululemon

Pair your high-rise Align leggings with the cropped Align tank, which has a built-in bra. It offers a light push-up bra effect and comes in 10 colors. This tank is designed for yoga, but you might find yourself wearing it just as much on errand runs.

Align tank top, $68

Everywhere belt bag extended strap

Lululemon

Take a hands-free approach with this belt bag that comes in six colors. It's made of a water-repellent fabric and has a strap that's plenty long for most. It has an exterior zippered pocket and interior pockets as well.

Everywhere belt bag extended strap, $38

Align reversible bra

Lululemon

This Align bra is designed for A and B cups. It comes in 17 colors and prints, some of which are different on the reverse side of the bra, essentially giving you two bras in one. This sports bra is designed for yoga.

Align reversible bra, $58

Energy longline bra



Lululemon

This longline bra offers medium support for B to D cups. It comes in 13 colors and is designed for yoga and training. Check out its criss-cross straps in the back.

Energy longline bra, $58

Speed Up low-rise lined short 2.5"

Lululemon

It's true: Low-rise is back. These classic Lululemon shorts have a 2.5-inch inseam and come in 14 colors and prints. They're designed for running and have one pocket in the back, plus pockets in the waistband.

Speed Up low-rise lined short 2.5", $78

Groove super-high-rise flared pant Nulu

Lululemon

Speaking of, '70s-style flared pants are also making a comeback. Pick up these new arrivals that are available in seven colors. They have a super-high-rise fit.

Groove super-high-rise flared pant Nulu, $98

ABC Jogger Warpstreme

Lululemon

Find these bestselling joggers in three lenghts for most heights. They're available in 13 colors and are made of the Warpstreme fabric that has a four-way stretch, breathability and wrinkle resistence. The ABC Jogger Warpstreme has a classic tapered fit.

ABC Jogger Warpstreme, $128

T.H.E. linerless short 7"

Lululemon

The bestselling Train. Hard. Every. Day. linerless shorts come in two lengths. They're made in a lightweight and sweat-wicking material and have a classic tapered fit. Find them in six colors.

T.H.E. linerless short 7", $68

