Best cooling sheets, pillows and mattresses to keep you sweat-free this summer

With summer on the horizon, it's important to have several methods of staying cool, even at night. While ceiling fans and air conditioners can help generate a cool breeze and some sleep-inducing white noise, they might feel worthless if you're tossing and turning under sheets and blankets that don't breathe.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have discovered the best cooling sheets, pillows and even cooling mattress options to help you sleep comfortably all summer long.

All of these top-rated bedding essentials have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews. Some are even on sale now.

Keep cool with these airy sheets, pillows and mattresses designed to regulate your temperature while you sleep. These breathable finds from Purple, Night, Tempur-Pedic and more are made with fabrics that help keep sweat at bay. While we've found tons of discounts, you may find that many of these must-have bedding essentials are worth the splurge for a good night's sleep.

Note that all prices listed are for queen-size items, prices vary by size.

Best cooling sheets and bedding for the summer

Stay cool throughout the long summer nights with these breathable cooling sheets and bedding options.

Purple SoftStretch sheet set

Purple

These 4.6-star-rated Purple sheets are made with bamboo to help promote a cool night's sleep. These moisture-wicking, breathable sheets adapt to the body for ultimate support. The high-quality fabric is built to last so the sheets can stay their best no matter how often you wash them.

Choose from six colors. Get it for $183 (regularly $229).





CGK Unlimited sheet set

Amazon

This cooling sheet set is being offered on Amazon at a great price point, making it a cost-effective option to beat the summer heat. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with deep pockets and two pillowcases.

We love that this sheet set is available in 45 different colorways, so you're sure to find something to match your bedroom decor. Made from high-quality brushed microfiber, the fabric is incredibly soft, breathable and cooling.

Prices vary by size and color with queen sheet sets starting at just $30.

Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set



Cozy Earth

These breathable sheets are perfect for staying cool this summer. The sheets are made from 100% premium viscose from bamboo and offer a cozy, oversized fit. The cooling sheet set includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

This set was previously seen on Oprah's Favorite Things list. Prices vary by size.

Get it for $311 at Cozy Earth (regularly $389).

Brooklinen linen core sheet set

Brooklinen

The linen version of Brooklinen's core sheet set is an excellent choice for summer. Made from 100% European flax, these light, airy sheets are cooler than cotton to help you avoid overheating at night. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

"I'm in love with these sheets," says one Brooklinen reviewer. "I'm a very hot sleeper and usually wake up sweaty, but not with these sheets. You know that amazing feeling when you flip your pillow over for the cool side? Well, that's what these sheets feel like all the time."

Get this sheet set for $259 while it's on sale at Brooklinen (regularly $299).

Casper Hybrid pillow with Snow Technology

Casper

Casper's new Hybrid pillow with Snow Technology is made with a foam and fiber design and features the brand's Heat Delete bands for 12 hours of cooling. It's outfitted with a Casper CoolTouch cover for a refreshing sensation.

"I'm very impressed with this pillow's cooling abilities," says CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I sleep fairly hot. This pillow's cooling tech really does last all night and feels so soothing on my head and neck, where I tend to get sweatiest. I also found the pillow to be incredibly supportive and comfortable. Pro tip -- this cooling pillow also feels amazing if you sleep with it between your knees."

Choose from standard and king sizes.

This pillow is just $134 right now (regularly $149).

Night DualSilk washable pillowcase

Night

Each side of this pillowcase has something different to offer. One side is made of 100% mulberry silk, which absorbs less of your skincare for maximum hydration. The other side is 100% eucalyptus, which wicks excess moisture and allows hair and skin to breathe. No matter what side you choose, you'll sleep cool and comfortable this summer.

The Night DualSilk washable pillowcase, available in white, champagne and gunmetal, is $60 for full/queen and $70 for king size.

Luna cooling weighted blanket

Amazon

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and are associated with better sleep. The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

This cooling blanket is $94 with an additional 20% off coupon at Amazon now.

Tempur-Cloud Breeze dual cooling pillow



Don't just look for a cooling pillowcase -- your pillow can be cooling too. This special pillow has a Tempur-Breeze gel layer on both sides to help keep you cool. The Tempur-Pedic pillow has a breathable 100% cotton cover (removable and washable) and comes in king and queen sizes. It's designed to support all sleeping positions: back, stomach and side.

Right now Tempur-Pedic is offering a bundle deal on the Tempur-Cloud Breeze cooling pillow. You can get one queen-size pillow for $199, or two for $259. King-sized pillows are $239 each, or two for $309.

Layla Sleep Kapok cooling pillow



Amazon

These adjustable fill pillows are made from fibers found in the seed pods of kapok trees. The eco-friendly material is light and airy but still effectively supports your head and neck.

Amazon reviewers like how the pillow is adjustable, and that it comes with a bag for storing the memory foam and kapok when your pillow needs a washing. It's recommended for all sleepers, no matter your preferred sleeping position.

You can get a single pillow (full/queen) on Amazon for $109, or get a set of two for $164.

Best cooling mattresses for hot sleepers

What's even better than cooling sheets? A cooling mattress. Check out this ultra-cool memory foam mattress.

Casper Snow mattress



Casper

Casper makes a mattress the brand claims will keep you up to five degrees cooler all night long. The Casper Snow mattress uses the brand's Snow Technology combined with Casper's HeatDelete Bands, Phase Change Material and a CoolTouch Cover to keep you cool while you sleep. It features three ergonomic zones to provide support and spinal alignment.

Choose from five sizes. Get it on sale now for just $1,745 (regularly $2,495).

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam

Brooklyn Bedding

The Brooklyn Chill mattress is made of a cooling gel swirl memory foam. The open-cell technology in each foam layer claims to provide increased airflow and breathability. This cooling mattress comes in a large range of sizes.

Get it for just $393 at Brooklyn Bedding (regularly $524).