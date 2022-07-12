Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best mattress deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and the sale is full of the best mattress deals on the internet. Right now on Amazon you'll find slashed prices on Casper, Tuft & Needle, Tempur-pedic and more mattresses from top-rated mattress brands.

Casper Sleep Element queen-sized mattress, $556 (regularly $695)

Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint queen mattress, $837 (regularly $1,195)

Your mattress is not meant to last forever. So if you've been sleeping on the same mattress for a number of years, chances are your mattress probably isn't as comfortable as it used to be. Luckily, there has never been a better time to buy a new mattress. No matter if you're sticking to a strict budget or looking for the perfect level of firm or soft, Amazon has the mattress for you.

Check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 mattress deals happening right now.

Casper Sleep Element queen-sized mattress

Casper via Amazon

All Casper Sleep Element mattresses are discounted 20% off during Amazon Prime Day. This mattress features a top layer of memory foam followed by a layer of perforated breathable foam.

The Casper Sleep Element mattress includes a 100-night trial and free returns to Amazon within 100 days of receipt of shipment on products sold by Casper.

Casper Sleep Element queen-sized mattress, $556 (regularly $695)

Casper Sleep original hybrid queen-size mattress

Casper via Amazon

All Casper Sleep original hybrid mattresses are 20% off during Amazon Prime Day. This mattress features three support zones to comfortably cradle your upper, middle and lower body.

This hybrid mattress is made with foam and springs. The foam layer is designed for comfort while the springs add more lift and airflow to the mattress.

Casper Sleep original hybrid queen-size mattress, $1,356 (regularly $1,695)

Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint queen mattress

Tuft & Needle via Amazon

Save 30% on a Tuft & Needle mattress during Amazon Prime Day.

This 4.5-star-rated gel memory foam mattress features a top layer that can reduce motion transfer and is meant to provide pressure relief and softness.

Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint queen mattress, $837 (regularly $1,195)

Simmons hybrid gel memory foam queen mattress

Simmons Store via Amazon

This Simmons mattress is on sale during Amazon Prime Day. This soft-feeling mattress features a gel foam layer as well as individually wrapped coils to provide comfort and support.

The Simmons mattress comes with a 100-night free trial.

Simmons hybrid gel memory foam queen mattress, $611 (regularly $679)

Nectar Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This foam and pocket-spring queen size mattress is more than $760 off during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Nectar Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress, $1,139 (reduced from $1,899)

Tempur-pedic Cloud Prima medium-soft queen-size mattress

Tempur-pedic via Amazon

This Tempur-pedic mattress is 25% off right now during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

This medium-soft memory foam mattress features four layers. Its cooling top cover draws moisture away, while Tempur-pedic cooling technology makes the mattress cool to the touch.

Tempur-pedic Cloud Prima medium-soft queen-size mattress, $1,499 (regularly $1,999)

Zinus 12" green tea luxe memory foam queen-sized mattress

Zinus via Amazon

If you're shopping for a new mattress but sticking to a hard budget, this 4.6-star-rated Zinus mattress is a great option. This mattress features a breathable cover with body-hugging memory foam inside. Why is it called the green tea mattress? Zinus has infused green tea into every layer to keep your bed smelling fresh.

Zinus 12" green tea luxe memory foam queen-sized mattress, $419 (regularly $629)

Nectar Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen-size mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies. According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen- and pet dander-resistant material.

Nectar Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen-size mattress, $252 (regularly $546)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

