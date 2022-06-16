Amazon gift card deal: Here's how to get free money to use on Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 won't be here until July, but one of the best Amazon deals of the year is happening right now. Now through June 24, first-time Amazon gift-card buyers get a free $10 Amazon promotional credit when they spend $50 on Amazon e-gift cards in a single order, using code USEGC222. Then, you can score another $10 credit when you reload the gift card with $100 or more.

Top products in this article:

Amazon gift card deal No. 1: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $10 credit

Amazon gift card deal No. 2: Reload $100 on a gift card, get a $10 credit

The first-time Amazon gift-card buyers' promotional credit doesn't expire until August 9, 2022, so you can save your bonus and use it during Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July. It's a smart way to make your shopping dollar go a little bit further at Amazon.

These special $10 promotional credit deals are limited-time offers, so take full advantage at Amazon now before they end.

Amazon gift card deal No. 1: Spend $50 on gift cards, get $10 free

Amazon

Amazon's best gift card deal is back. Now through June 24, first-time gift card customers can get a $10 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. You need to use code USEGC222 at checkout to get this deal.

The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $10 credit

Amazon gift card deal No. 2: Reload $100 on a gift card, get $10 free

Amazon

Once you've purchased that Amazon gift card and scored your free $10 Amazon credit, why not go back and earn yet another $10 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free.

Note that, like the first Amazon gift card offer above, this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held sometime in mid-July 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups: