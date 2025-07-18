Watch CBS News
Southfield police searching for missing 3-year-old boy taken out of state by mother

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Southfield police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy who is believed to have been taken out of state by his mother. 

Authorities say Terri Brock Winter was taken by his mother, Teri Brock, on July 17 after she refused to bring him to court. Brock had her parental rights removed, and the boy's biological father, Lance Winter, is Terri's sole guardian. 

terri-brock-winter-1.jpg
Terri Brock Winter Southfield Police Department

Police say Terri has brown hair and brown eyes. His height and weight are unknown. It is not known what Terri was last seen wearing. 

Brock is believed to have left Michigan and fled to the area of Oregon and Toledo, Ohio, in an unknown vehicle. 

Police do not know if the 3-year-old is in any danger. 

Anyone with information on Terri's whereabouts is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

