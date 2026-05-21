Family seeking justice after woman's death at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility

The Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan, is back in the headlines after two women died in the prison within a week.

One of those women was 28-year-old Khaira Howard, who died on May 13.

"I had to go and see my baby lying on a table," said Howard's mother, Shaquillia Deshields.

"I want to say my daughter was in distress medically, and they did not take care of her."

Howard's family is now on a quest for justice. The family says she had only been at Huron Valley for less than a year.

Howard's death comes days before the death of 57-year-old Rebecca Fackler. An investigation is also ongoing in that case.

"Two dead women in under a week – that means something's wrong," said family attorney Timothy Holland.

Howard's family claims the 28-year-old was denied proper medical care while in prison. They claim red flags started almost immediately once she was transferred to the Washtenaw County facility.

"She also called me and reached out and said, ' Dad – they had me cleaning some type of ventilation system. Mold was coming down as she was putting the water up. Mold was coming down on her," Howard's father, Don Howard, told CBS News Detroit.

Howard was set to be released days before her death.

"The system failed here. I don't think there's any other way to say it," Holland said.

Current and former inmates allege inhumane conditions and a lack of medical care at the prison. State lawmakers also reviewed a report released earlier this year by a nonprofit organization about alleged conditions.

The family says it isn't quite clear how Howard died, but they're seeking accountability from the state and the employees at the prison.

Following Howard's death, the Michigan Department of Corrections said in a statement, "Life saving measures were initiated by onsite staff and EMS was called where they continued life saving measures upon arrival to the facility, but attempts were unsuccessful."

"The department takes the safety and security of its facilities, staff, and those under our supervision very seriously and has comprehensive processes and medical protocols for health emergencies. This includes processes for assessing patient health by qualified onsite staff, requesting outside emergency medical services if needed, and conducting life saving measures such as CPR."