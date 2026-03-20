Michigan Matters: Sizing up Oakland County and tax season plays out

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter will appear on Michigan Matters this Sunday to discuss his county's performance during a challenging economic period, drawing on his experience running the municipality for over six years.

Coulter also updated the county's upcoming move to its new offices in downtown Pontiac and when that might take place.

He shared the county's effort to have more affordable housing and help residents in need retire their medical debt.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then, with only a few weeks left before the April 15 tax filing deadline, Priscilla Perkins, president and CEO of Accounting Aid Society, Susan Tompor, a financial columnist at Detroit Free Press, and Angela Aaron-Benifield, Department Director of Financial Mobility Services at Wayne Metro Community Action Agency, talk about what people need to know if they haven't yet filed their taxes.

Priscilla Perkins, Susan Tompor and Angela Aaron-Benifield Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

They also talked about a new senior tax for folks over 65 this year, making less than $75,000 a year, and other deductions people might want to know more about.

Perkins and Benifield discussed their organization's efforts to help people in need with financial needs with their taxes.

Tompor also talked about looking ahead to next year and what they can do now to help gear up for a few new changes in tax laws.