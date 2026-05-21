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Michigan Amazon driver quits mid-shift and throws packages into street, so police officers finish her route

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Police officers in Flat Rock, Michigan, delivered packages after an Amazon delivery driver threw them out of her delivery van and quit mid-shift. 

On Wednesday, officers responded after a 911 caller reported that an Amazon delivery driver was in a residential area, yelling on her cellphone and throwing packages into the street. 

Police say the driver quit mid-shift and mid-deliveries and threw several packages into the road. 

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Flat Rock Police Department

Officers recovered all discarded packages and, after being deputized by Amazon as temporary delivery drivers, Sergeant Beggs and officers McCardle and Porter completed the deliveries. 

"It's not every day that Amazon needs to deputize officers for this type of assistance," the Flat Rock Police Department said.   

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