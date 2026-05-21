Michigan Amazon driver quits mid-shift and throws packages into street, so police officers finish her route

Police officers in Flat Rock, Michigan, delivered packages after an Amazon delivery driver threw them out of her delivery van and quit mid-shift.

On Wednesday, officers responded after a 911 caller reported that an Amazon delivery driver was in a residential area, yelling on her cellphone and throwing packages into the street.

Police say the driver quit mid-shift and mid-deliveries and threw several packages into the road.

Flat Rock Police Department

Officers recovered all discarded packages and, after being deputized by Amazon as temporary delivery drivers, Sergeant Beggs and officers McCardle and Porter completed the deliveries.

"It's not every day that Amazon needs to deputize officers for this type of assistance," the Flat Rock Police Department said.