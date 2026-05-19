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Eastern Michigan University's Esports program bringing back summer camps for students

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

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Eastern Michigan University's Esports program is bringing back its summer camps for students, which run through August.

A one-day camp is open 6-10 p.m. to high school students and graduates. Multi-day camps are available for elementary and middle school students from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EMU officials say the program will allow the students to play their favorite games with Esports players and develop digital media production skills.

"For all of our students who attend EMU Esports camps, we hope they have a fun and informative experience," said Zachary Lewis, coordinator of the EMU Esports program, in a statement. "For our elementary students, we prioritize learning how to enjoy gaming in a healthy and fun way. For our middle school students, we prioritize learning the fundamentals of competitive gaming and how it can be a healthy addition to one's lifestyle. For our high school students, we prioritize mastering key skills to prepare for collegiate and professional esports careers."  

Registration is open until three days before the camp starts. A one-day camp costs $64, while a multi-day camp costs $318.

For more information on the camp and registration, visit the Esports website.

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