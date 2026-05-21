Michigan Memorial Day weekend forecast includes rain, warming temperatures
After a stretch of cooler conditions, temperatures across Southeast Michigan are expected to warm steadily heading into Memorial Day weekend.
Highs will climb from the low 60s on Friday and into the low and mid-70s by Sunday, bringing a more spring-like feel to Metro Detroit and surrounding areas.
While scattered showers and periods of rain are possible on Saturday, expect partly sunny skies on Sunday with a few pop-up showers by Sunday evening. Conditions should gradually improve as warmer air moves in.
The Memorial Day forecast currently looks favorable, with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-70s expected across much of Southeast Michigan — comfortable weather for parades, barbecues, and outdoor ceremonies.