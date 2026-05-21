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Michigan Memorial Day weekend forecast includes rain, warming temperatures

By
Vytas Reid
Vytas Reid
Meteorologist
Vytas Reid joins the CBS Detroit team as a meteorologist, having previously worked in West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Baltimore and Flint.
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Vytas Reid

/ CBS Detroit

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After a stretch of cooler conditions, temperatures across Southeast Michigan are expected to warm steadily heading into Memorial Day weekend. 

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NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Highs will climb from the low 60s on Friday and into the low and mid-70s by Sunday, bringing a more spring-like feel to Metro Detroit and surrounding areas. 

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NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While scattered showers and periods of rain are possible on Saturday, expect partly sunny skies on Sunday with a few pop-up showers by Sunday evening. Conditions should gradually improve as warmer air moves in. 

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NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The Memorial Day forecast currently looks favorable, with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-70s expected across much of Southeast Michigan — comfortable weather for parades, barbecues, and outdoor ceremonies.

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