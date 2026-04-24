Michigan Matters: CBS News' Robert Costa talks politics and honoring a few American heroes

Robert Costa, the award-winning national correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning and chief Washington analyst for CBS News, talks about Michigan's role in this critical midterm election during an appearance on Michigan Matters, which airs this Sunday.

Costa, who has a career immersed in covering politics, is heading to Michigan State University's Michigan Political Leadership Program on April 29 in Lansing, where he'll talk about elections —past and present — and much more. (I'll conduct a fireside chat with him).

Todd Bruhnsen/CBS Detroit

Michigan is a key state with voters electing a new governor, U.S. senator, and more, as he talked about various candidates running for those positions.

He discussed the state of the two political parties and the interesting campaign of former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who is running for governor of Michigan as an independent after leaving the Democratic Party to do so.

Costa also touched on the 2028 presidential contest and answered questions about some names being mentioned.

Then, it's a focus on the growing defense industry in Michigan and celebrating those who served in the military and in their fields as they help the community. We talk with Chad Graham of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Valde Garcia of the National Defense Industry Association-Michigan, Russ Shomberger of the Medal of Honor Convention-Detroit, and Jim McCloughan, a Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient.

Chad Graham, Valde Garcia, Jim McCloughan and Russ Shomberger with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

They highlighted the Congressional Medal of Honor Society convention coming to Detroit this October, where thousands are expected. They will honor four leaders with awards during the event, with details being announced at a later date.

Garcia also talked about events they are planning across Metro Detroit tied to medal winners in the community.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).