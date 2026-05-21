Michigan woman on Air France flight diverted amid Ebola restrictions says passengers were left guessing for hours

A Michigan woman who was on an Air France flight diverted from Detroit on Wednesday described what it was like for passengers to realize something was wrong.

Deborah Mistor of Superior Township was a business class passenger aboard Air France Flight 378 and spoke to CBS News afterward. The Air France flight was the last one she took on her return home from Berlin.

"I have travel plans coming up next week, and I don't know whether I should go or not, given the circumstances of what occurred," Mistor said after she got home to Michigan.

The circumstances that led up to the flight diversion to involved U.S. flight restrictions linked to the Ebola outbreak. Air France boarded a passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo "in error on a flight to the United States," a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told CBS News in a statement.

Current rules are that airline passengers from Congo may only enter the United States from Washington Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C.

After Flight 378 had left Paris, U.S. authorities requested a flight diversion as the passenger from Congo could not arrive via Detroit Metro.

The backup destination was Montreal.

"No one gave us any reason why" flight was being diverted

Mistor told CBS News that the flight was about four hours away from arrival in Michigan and the flight attendants had finished serving lunch when the passengers learned something was wrong.

"Suddenly, the pilot came on and said that because U.S. officials, U.S. authorities, were not allowing us to land in Detroit, that we were being diverted to Montreal and we would have more information after we landed. And no one gave us any reason why," Mistor said.

"Some, like, older women that seemed to be getting very panicked about, you know, what was going on and why we were being diverted. And that's understandable because that was not where we were supposed to be going. And they started asking flight attendants what was happening and why we were going there. And the majority of the flight attendants were not answering anybody. They were just saying, 'We don't know. We don't have any information.'"

Eventually, Mistor overheard a flight attendant explaining to someone that one of the passengers could not be taken to Detroit. Some of the passengers guessed, based on what they could hear, that the underlying reason involved restrictions for the Ebola virus.

Yet as far as official explanations went, few details were provided during the flight, other than that the plane itself had no mechanical issues.

"And of course, then people started whispering, you know, is there somebody contagious? Is there, you know, a criminal on the plane? What is going on?"

About the time the captain announced the diversion, she noticed the flight attendants had put on face masks. There was no request for passengers to put on masks, but some passengers reached into their carry-on luggage to retrieve their personal masks.

Face masks used as a disease-prevention measure were a common sight in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and are still occasionally used by some in public spaces.

"My first thought was, honestly, I wish I had one," Mistor added.

Passengers left with concerns about Ebola exposure

After the Congolese passenger was off the plane, the flight was allowed to continue to Detroit Metro.

She said she is concerned about the health implications of traveling with someone who might have been exposed to Ebola.

In the meantime, Mistor said she thinks the decision to divert to Montreal was "very irresponsible," and "not fair" to either the passenger or the Canadians.

"We can't just hand people we think are or could carry some disease to another country because we're not going to allow them in here," she said.