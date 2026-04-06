Michigan Matters: Dissecting AI opportunities and civility in politics

Lawrence Technological University President Tarek Sobh appears on this week's Michigan Matters along with Jennifer Lewellyn, Director of Oakland County Michigan Works and LTU Provost Karl Daubmann to talk about the dramatic impact AI is having in the classroom, at companies and inside homes.

Tarek Sobh, Jennifer Lewellyn and Karl Daubmann Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Sobh, the eighth president at LTU, was recently appointed to the Michigan Education Trust board by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and also took over as president of the Association of Independent Technological Universities (which includes LTU, MIT and other prestigious schools). He talks about AI, which has been front and center the past three or four years.

Daubmann also talks about AI's impact on students and the classroom.

Lewellyn, who works for the statewide Michigan Works, shared stories of companies big and small as they embrace AI.

She talked about having a better-trained workforce and interfacing with LTU and other colleges.

Tonya Schuitmaker, Mark Hackel and Jason Hoskins Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Tonya Schuitmaker, co-director of MSU's Michigan Political Leadership Program, and state Rep. Jason Hoskins appears to talk about civility in politics.

Hackel and Hoskins, both MPLP alums, talked about their experience in the nationally acclaimed nonpartisan training program. Over 800 alums of the program have gone on to careers in politics, government affairs and helping the community.

The trio also spoke about the upcoming MPLP Annual Dinner held on April 29 at the Lansing Center, with CBS News chief Washington analyst Robert Costa headlining the event. (I will moderate the evening). Over 600 people are expected to attend, which is a fundraiser for the 30-plus-year-old program.