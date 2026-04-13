Michigan Matters: Embracing Canada and Michigan Central Station children's endowment update

It's a look at the critical relationship between Canada and Michigan/the U.S. as former Michigan Governor and U.S. Ambassador to Canada James Blanchard and Colin Bird, Canadian Consul General, appear on Michigan Matters to talk about the state of things.

Blanchard, who has been promoting bilateral trade between the U.S. and Canada for decades, talks about how important Detroit and Michigan are to all with their focus on manufacturing, autos and agriculture.

Jim Blanchard and Colin Bird Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Bird, who oversees Michigan and three other states on behalf of the Canadian government, talked about how businesses in Canada have been impacted by tariffs for the past 18 months.

The two also discussed the importance of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is done and awaiting the all-clear sign from Washington before it can open.

Then Andrew Stein, of the Children's Foundation of Michigan, talked about the Michigan Central Station Children's Endowment initiative launched by Bill Ford and his wife, Lisa, almost two years ago.

Desiree Jennings, Pam Bailey and Andrew Stein Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The effort raised over $20 million as Stein discussed how 11 nonprofits were chosen to be part of the program from the 100-plus that applied.

Desiree Jennings of The Children's Center, one of the 11 organizations, explained how the nonprofit — over 90 years old — will benefit as it helps more young people.

Pam Bailey, of Birth Detroit, a six-year-old organization, another selected for the endowment, explained what the non-profit does and how it will benefit.

Stein talked about endowments and how they help support the community.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).