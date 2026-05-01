Michigan Matters: Life Directions lifting young Detroiters and providing shelter

Life Directions has been helping guide and mentor young people in Detroit, as the Rev. John Phelps, president and CEO of the nonprofit, talks about on this Sunday's Michigan Matters, along with two leaders being honored by the organization, Visit Detroit's Claude Molinari and Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's Ryan Sullivan.

The Rev. John Phelps, Claude Molinari and Ryan Sullivan Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Phelps, one of the co-founders of the organization, has been working with schools, nonprofits, and others to give young people greater opportunities through their efforts.

Life Directions was created in southwest Detroit in 1973 to help young people coming from tough circumstances see a positive future for themselves and give them a boost along the way. They have helped over 180,000 young people since.

The organization will honor Molinari, CEO of Visit Detroit, and Sullivan, CEO of Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, at their Spark of Hope gala on May 9 at Wintergarden at the RenCen. Previous recipients have included Rod Alberts, Patrick Rugiero, Ernie Harwell, Matt Cullen, Emanuel Steward, Andra Rush, Paul Glantz and other luminaries.

Veronika Scott, Ryan Hertz and Meagan Dunn Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the focus is on alleviating homelessness in Michigan as Meagan Dunn of Covenant House Michigan, Ryan Hertz of Lighthouse, and Veronika Scott of The Empowerment Plan talk about the crisis.

Statistics show over 8,000 people in Michigan don't have a roof over their head each night. The panel talked about what each is doing to help the cause.

They also talked about more young people confronting homelessness today, as things like affordability impact the issue.

They discussed how they are working together and with others to address the problem.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).