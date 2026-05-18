Michigan health officials warn of salmonella outbreak linked to baby poultry
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents of a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to baby poultry. Officials say 21 cases were reported in the state, with 29% of those cases among children.
MDHHS says more than 180 people in 31 states have been infected. Officials say several people came in contact with backyard poultry, including ducklings and chicks.
The department says it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state and local health departments.
"While raising baby chicks and ducks can be fun and educational, poultry owners should be aware that chickens and other birds can carry germs that can impact human health," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Washing your hands thoroughly before and after handling chicks and other poultry protects both you and your family from the risk of salmonella."
According to the CDC, the illness started from Jan. 17, 2026, to April 20, 2026. Symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea, headache, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.
MDHHS recommends that people follow these steps to protect themselves:
- Children younger than 5 years old, older adults or people with weakened immune systems should not handle or touch chicks, ducklings or other poultry because they are more likely to become severely ill.
- Remain outdoors when cleaning any equipment associated with raising or caring for poultry, such as cages, feed, water containers and other materials.
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after touching birds or anything in their environment. Adults should supervise hand washing for young children.
- If your hands cannot immediately be washed, use hand sanitizer until they can be washed thoroughly with soap and water.
- Always keep poultry away from areas where food or drink is prepared, served or stored, such as kitchens or outdoor patios.
- Do not kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, especially the chicks.
- Do not eat, drink or touch anything to your mouth without thoroughly washing your hands after handling poultry or something from their environment.
- Do not keep live poultry inside the house where people live, eat or sleep.
- Do not give live baby poultry as gifts to young children.