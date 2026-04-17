Michigan Matters: Updating the grid and an old school finds new life

Chuck Marshall, president of ITC Michigan and vice president of ITC Holdings, talks about his firm — the largest independently owned high-voltage transmission line company in the nation — and how it is adjusting to keep up with growing energy demands on this week's Michigan Matters.

Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Established in 2003, ITC operates Michigan's high-voltage (transmission) electric grid, which is the backbone of the broader electric system.

Marshall talks about the state's energy demands and how it is impacting his company, based in Novi, with hundreds of employees.

Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then Diallo Smith, CEO of Detroit nonprofit Life Remodeled, talks about its new opportunity hub on the east side of Detroit called Anchor Detroit, coming to life at the site of the former Dominican High School. Dominican was a Catholic girls high school open from 1940 through 2005. More recently, the Winans Academy of Performing Arts was located there before it closed.

The site is being repurposed into the new hub by Life Remodeled, which is working with Grand Valley State University, Denby High School, and others in the project, which has taken several years.

Life Remodeled

Smith talks about a hub they are operating on the west side of Detroit as well.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).