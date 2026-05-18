Ann Arbor Art Fair unveils commemorative posters for 2026 festival

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is a clear sign that summer is back. Just under two months away from the county's biggest jury-selected art fair, Monday's unveiling of the 2026 commemorative posters is renewing excitement.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair brings the best of three individual art fairs together in one city, and that means three commemorative posters that debuted on Monday, generating excitement for businesses, visitors and the artists themselves.

"I've been doing this kind of part-time for the past seven-eight years," said artist Katie McKernan-McAlear.

McKernan-McAlear says the exposure from the Ann Arbor Art Fair is a big part of why she can now make art full-time.

"Seeing full-time artists pursuing their passion, pursuing what they love, really inspired me to go for it and take the leap," she said.

The three commemorative posters are designed by a featured artist representing one of the three distinct art fairs that come together as one.

Matthew Cornell designed the poster for the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, "The Original." Jonah Ballard is the artist behind the Ann Arbor State Street District Art Fair's poster. Erin Sweeney designed the poster representing the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, which sets up on Main Street.

"The posters are such a fun way to celebrate the art fair. But it's become a fun thing to do, to do this launch every year, because people look forward to it. We have people who collect them. Some collect all, some collect from one particular fair, but yeah, it's become a fun tradition to kick it off like this early," said Ann Arbor Art Fair executive director Karen Bauer.

What started as an event to generate local business during summer break continues to do so more than six decades later.

"People are coming for the art, but they're also walking around downtown, shopping at the stores, they're eating food at the restaurants, they're staying overnight at the hotels. There's a lot of opportunities for people to check out fun art, but also shop local as well," said Destination Ann Arbor spokesperson Chad Wiebesick.

There will also be two events leading up to the art fair to encourage new artists, Dart for Art and the Paint the Town Block Party.

The 2026 Ann Arbor Art Fair runs July 16-18.