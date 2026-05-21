Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan ends his campaign to become Michigan's governor

Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has decided to end his campaign for Michigan governor in the 2026 election cycle.

Duggan, a longtime Democrat, was running as an independent. He announced his decision on Thursday.

"We knew the Independent route was filled with challenge. Even against those odds, the excitement for real change carried this campaign upward for more than a year," Duggan said in his statement. "It was a remarkable experience."

By April, Duggan said, "the mood of the country had shifted suddenly and dramatically. Democrats (and many Independents) were unified in anger as Trump's war in Iran dragged on and gas prices rose above $5 a gallon."

Against the headwinds that Duggan claims were leaning toward the Democratic party, he said his campaign "worked twice as hard" in seeking key endorsements.

"But for the public in general, our internal polling showed the intense anger over gas prices and Iran was boosting Democrats in every office nationally. The Chamber poll last week showing we'd fallen 11 points behind the Democratic candidate reflects that reality."

Duggan stepped down as mayor at the end of his last term. Mary Sheffield, who was council president during his last years in office, was elected the city's first female mayor in November 2025.

"I will never be able to express the gratitude I feel for all your support and encouragement. I wish I could have done better for you," Duggan said in his letter.

Duggan launched his independent bid in Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial race in December 2024. Duggan served three four-year terms as Detroit's mayor and was the second-longest-serving mayor, behind only Coleman Young.

When he announced his campaign, Duggan said, "The political fighting and the nonsense that once held back Detroit is too often what we're seeing across Michigan today. The current system forces people to choose sides—not find solutions."

Duggan first took office in January 2014, and Detroit emerged from its historic bankruptcy in December of that year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.