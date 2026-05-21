Children's Hospital of Michigan talks top summer injuries for children

With Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer, local doctors are warning families to take extra precautions as kids head outdoors.

Experts at Children's Hospital of Michigan say they typically see a rise in preventable injuries this time of year, many of which can happen in just seconds.

"We have a number of injuries that we do see throughout the summer," said Dr. Karolina Maksimowski, medical director of pediatric emergency at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Troy.

As temperatures rise, so do emergency room visits, with doctors pointing to three major areas of concern: wheels, water and fire.

One of the biggest risks is around water, especially pools. Doctors say accidents can happen even when adults are nearby, particularly when supervision is not clearly assigned.

"We do always say that children often drown or have a drowning incident in a pool full of adults, because someone else assumes that they are being watched by another adult," Maksimowski said.

Another concern heading into the holiday weekend is burn injuries, often tied to bonfires and outdoor fires.

"I do believe that that relates to a lot of bonfires, a lot of the electrical fires, just because people assume that, since it's contained, it is not as big of a threat," Maksimowski said. "However, we do see children often stumble, fall, come too close to the fire."

Doctors warn that even after a fire appears to be out, hot coals can remain dangerous for hours or even into the next day.

Maksimowski says many of these injuries can be prevented with basic safety measures such as close supervision, wearing helmets and practicing fire safety.

Children's Hospital of Michigan will also host a Safety Day on June 13 in Troy to connect families with safety resources and hands-on demonstrations.