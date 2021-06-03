Team Beans: Baby's Cancer Battle Inspires PMC Community, New Fund At Dana Farber
Francesca Kaczynski was only nine months old when she died from cancer, but she is leaving a lasting legacy.
There are more than 5,700 riders registered for the bike-a-thon this year.
David Wade and Lisa Hughes were among the PMC riders helping raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Hundreds came to Fenway Park for the PMC Winter Cycle on Saturday.
The Pan-Mass Challenge Winter Cycle has been postponed because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Boston.
The Winter Cycle is usually an indoor event, but this year, if city health officials approve, cyclists will have the chance to ride on the field at Fenway.
The stationary cycling challenge featured five 45-minute rides. All of the money raised goes towards cancer research, treatment, and care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Seven years after a rare tumor nearly took her life, Jen Marchetti is more determined than ever to ride the Pan Mass Challenge.
A Dana Farber doctor is set to honor her sister's memory this summer with her first ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge.
WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes speaks with PMC founder and CEO Billy Starr about this year's goals.
A portion of the proceeds from MingsBings, a high-protein, plant-based, gluten-free patty, will go back to Dana-Farber for the Pan-Mass Challenge.
Last year riders all chose their own course, but the Pan-Mass Challenge is back to an in-person event for 2021.
For the past few months, King Gaylor has been battling cancer. Now, a group of young riders doing the Pan-Mass Challenge will raise money in his honor.
Crossing the Pan-Mass Challenge finish line felt a bit different on Sunday because of the pandemic, but nothing was going to break the riders' spirit.
Although it isn't fully in-person, the Pan-Mass Challenge will give cyclists a chance to ride in-person.
Sunday marked the second day of the annual Pan-Mass Challenge as cyclists saddled up at several different starting lines.
Billy Starr spoke with David Wade and Lisa Hughes on how proud he is for pulling off this year's ride and some of the changes the PMC had to make to keep volunteers safe.
"I recently lost my wife, Norma. So this is for her. She died of cancer recently," said one rider.
In a video message, President Of Dana-Farber Laurie Glimcher thanked Pan-Mass Challenge riders for their support and dedication in raising money for cancer research.
Billy Starr shared his final message to riders before the 2021 Pan-Mass Challenge with WBZ-TV's David Wade and Lisa Hughes.
Start lines in Sturbridge and Wellesley used staggered start times to keep riders distanced.
Celtics Vice President of Public Relations Heather Walker is fighting cancer, promoting positivity, and raising money for a clinical trial that she said is saving her life.
Registration opened Thursday for the Pan-Mass Challenge Winter Cycle.
WBZ TV's Lisa Hughes talked to PMC Founder Billy Starr about the $64 million raised from this year's ride and how it will help cancer patients and researchers.
Registration for the 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge opens Tuesday morning.
