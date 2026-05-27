Clover to close all its vegetarian restaurants around Boston: "Everyone is getting hit with rising costs"

Clover Food Lab, which has about a dozen vegetarian fast-food restaurants in the Boston area, is closing.

The Cambridge-based company said that after 17 years, Thursday will be the last day of business for its restaurants and meal box delivery service.

In March, Clover warned the state that it could close and lay off its 182 employees if it was unable to find a buyer. The company said at the time it was "optimistic" that it would be able to finalize a deal and stay in business.

But on Tuesday, Clover explained that "our current situation isn't a unique story."

"Today, everyone is getting hit with rising costs—food prices are up, delivery prices are up, and a hundred other costs are moving in the same direction…even the less flashy things like cardboard and fry oil," Clover said in a statement. "Across the board, our ingredients cost 30-50% more today than they did just 2 years ago."

The Mushroom Popper Platter from Clover is seen inside the new Eastern Edge food hall on February 12, 2026. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Clover added, "we've raised prices some, of course, but there is a limit—every one of you is likely thinking about how you save and spend right now too."

Clover previously filed for bankruptcy in 2023, but emerged out of it the next year and planned to add up to 50 more restaurants in New England, The Boston Globe reported.

Clover got its start as a food truck on the MIT campus in 2008 before adding brick-and-mortar locations around Boston. It just opened its newest restaurant at the Eastern Edge Food Hall in Kendall Square.