Pan-Mass Challenge day two underway as riders hope to raise record $70M for cancer research

PROVINCETOWN – The two-day Pan-Massachusetts Challenge is coming to a close on Saturday as riders hope to raise a record $70 million for cancer research.

More than 6,000 cyclists began their ride Saturday in the 43rd Pan-Mass Challenge, taking off on the 211-mile ride to raise money for cancer research.

On Sunday, riders took off from Babson College on the Wellesley Century 100-mile ride that starts and finishes in Wellesley. Others began to make their way to the finish line at the tip of Provincetown as part of 1-day or 2-day rides.

"It's amazing. People wait all year for this. It's their favorite weekend of the year," PMC president Jarret Collins said.

The PMC serves as the largest individual donor for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and makes up about 60% of money raised by the Jimmy Fund.

About 10% of riders and volunteers themselves are cancer survivors.

"There's a beautiful alchemy that takes place on the road. Between people cheering for the riders, the volunteers who support us, and the riders themselves. Everyone's got their own story about why they're riding," said Collins, who has been riding for about 15 years.

Longtime participant Jeff Rimpas said the event is life-changing for first-time riders.

"It doesn't get old. It's very exciting. We love watching the first-year riders because we know they're going to be different when they get back from doing it for the first time. It's very satisfying seeing all the months of planning come into play here today," Rimpas said. "It's the camaraderie, the vibe and the connection with everyone else who's doing it for the same reason. There's nothing like this, and they haven't experienced that. They become so much part of the fabric after the first ride. They're hooked."

WBZ TV is a proud media partner of the Pan-Mass Challenge. Click here for more information on how to donate and to meet other people riding this year.