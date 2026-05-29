Amazon employee arrested, charged with stealing hundreds of items from Massachusetts warehouse

An Amazon employee is accused of stealing hundreds of items, including pricey electronics, from one of the company's warehouses in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Bridgewater police said Alexandra Marie Rodriguez, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged with larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200 and receiving stolen property over $1,200.

"The diversion took place in the warehouse and did not involve any customer's individual packages," police said in a statement.

Police said they started looking into the case after Amazon's Loss Prevention team "reported information to the police involving one of their employees." Detectives and members of the major crimes and drug task force executed a search warrant at a home on Cross Street Thursday morning and found "hundreds of confirmed stolen items from Amazon."

Police shared a photo showing dozens of packages seized during the search.

An Amazon employee allegedly stole merchandise from a Massachusetts warehouse. Bridgewater police

Rodriguez was allegedly behind a "long-running scheme" at the Elm Street warehouse, police said, "diverting merchandise that ranged in total value from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars or more," over the course of at least several months to possibly years.

"Among these items were many high-end electronic devices," police said.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Amazon opened the 155,000 square foot "same-day fulfillment center" in 2022. The company said in a press release at the time that it would enable Amazon Prime members in the Greater Boston area to get their orders delivered within three to five hours from when they bought them.

"We have a great team here in Bridgewater and we are proud to have our employees making history with this first-of-its-kind facility in New England," facility's site leader Andrew Schwarz said in the press release.

Bridgewater is about 25 miles south of Boston.