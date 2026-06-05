Police warn it could take fans over 1 hour to go through FIFA World Cup security at Boston Stadium

It could take fans over an hour to go through security for the FIFA World Cup matches at Boston Stadium, according to Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace.

We want your experience to be memorable for all the right reasons. Plan ahead, know your transportation route and arrive early," Grace said. "These layered security protocols are in place to ensure your safety. So give yourself time and be patient."

Grace said that fans should plan to arrive in time to watch the pre-match entertainment.

Police will be stationed at the entrances and exits of Boston Stadium throughout the tournament, and the stadium will close to non-ticket holders starting Tuesday. Fans will also be unable to board a Boston Stadium Train without an accompanying match ticket. Patriot Place and the Mass General Brigham Healthcare Center will remain open to the public during match days.

"We strongly encourage you to utilize the many fan zones across the Boston, Providence and surrounding communities," Grace said.

There will be no ticket sales at the stadium.

Security for World Cup at Boston Stadium

Over 50 local police departments, federal agencies, State Police, as well as the National Guard, will be involved in the security effort across the state. Police will be stationed on public transportation to the events as well as at any entrances/exits to Boston Stadium.

"Massachusetts is no stranger to hosting large-scale events; however, the scope and duration of the World Cup does make it unique," Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said to expect a larger police presence throughout the city, with officers in uniform and plain clothes on bikes, motorcycles, and more.

Local, state, and federal officials will also begin hosting daily meetings with security officials in host cities to ensure everyone remains safe during the tournament.

Reusable water bottle ban

Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Jess Zeidman at the press conference emphasized the importance of drinking enough water during the hot summer games.

"The most important advice to all the fans and visitors during the World Cup is to drink plenty of water," Dr. Zeidman said. "Drink water, not soda, not beer, nor margaritas. They don't count for hydration; in fact, they can worsen dehydration."

But on Wednesday, FIFA announced that it would ban reusable water bottles from all matches, citing safety concerns.

Boston 2026 vice president and chief security officer Ryan Winmall said they are looking for ways to ensure that the public, staff, referees and teams remain fully hydrated during the games without having to purchase water.

Zeidman recommended that people refrain from spending too much time out in the sun. She emphasized that urban areas and the Boston Stadium could reach temperatures of over 90 degrees on some days.

"Our summers can be really, really intense," Zeidman said.