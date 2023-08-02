Dana-Farber oncologist wants PMC riders to know their efforts are saving lives

BOSTON - Dr. Craig Bunnell is a proud nine-year Pan-Mass Challenge rider. As an oncologist, he also sees, every day, the role PMC donations make in discoveries at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Ahead of the 2023 ride, he wants riders and donors to know that their efforts are saving and improving lives. "The importance of what they are doing is really immeasurable," Bunnell told WBZ's Lisa Hughes (a 13-year PMC rider). "There's really not anything that the Dana-Farber has accomplished that isn't in some way attributable to the PMC. The PMC provides the single largest source of fundraising-of unrestricted fundraising... and we rely heavily on that."

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute oncologist Dr. Craig Bunnell CBS Boston

Bunnell explained that most funding for cancer research comes from government grants. But it is increasingly difficult to get those grants because there is less federal money available. The government also wants proof that researchers can show results.

It is a challenging cycle to say the least. Researchers can't demonstrate a track record without funding for research and they can't get that government funding without showing a "track record" for their work. That's where PMC funding comes in.

In 2022, the PMC presented Dana Farber with a $69 million check for research. Since that ride, Dr. Bunnell says there are new therapies for multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, immunotherapy and more. "More than 50% of the new drug approvals by the FDA in the last five years have had the Dana-Farber fingerprint all over it," Bunnell said.

Again, this year, Bunnell will ride the PMC with his daughter Katie. Training for her first ride in 2021, Katie fell on her bike and "learned the benefits of cosmetic dentistry." But she wasn't discouraged. In fact, he says, Katie wants to become a doctor.

Dr. Craig Bunnell and his daughter Katie CBS Boston

Bunnell says riding the PMC is even more special (and more emotional) because they ride together. "It is really something incredibly motivating to do," he says smiling, "You're surrounded by other people who are motivated by the same thing. You're surrounded by patients who are riding in the PMC. The roadways are lined with people cheering you on. And you see these little kids who are holding up signs that say, 'I'm seven because of you.' And it's the truth! And it's a tribute to every one of those riders. And it's a tribute actually to everyone who supports those riders."

One hundred-percent of every Pan-Mass Challenge donation goes directly to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. To support a rider, go to PMC.org.