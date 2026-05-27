Bill would let Massachusetts bars stay open until 3 a.m. for World Cup

Massachusetts bars and restaurants could get more time to cash in on the business boom that the 2026 FIFA World Cup and America 250 celebrations are expected to bring to the Boston area this summer.

A bill from Fall River Rep. Carole Fiola would allow "last call" to be pushed back so that bars could be open until 3 a.m. instead of 2 a.m. It would also let cities and towns permit drinking in certain public spaces, such as World Cup watch parties.

If passed, the law would let cities and towns decide whether to extend last call all summer, just for match days, or not at all. But the clock is ticking with matches set to begin in about two weeks.

"I just looked at the schedule and yes, it would help us," Kevin Treanor said. He's the owner of Phoenix Landing in Cambridge, one of the busiest soccer bars in the area. "Why not, let's have a party. It's the World Cup."

The bar is hosting watch parties and increasing staff this summer.

"I think it's going to be crazy busy," he said. "You're going to have six weeks of football. Three games a day, the biggest World Cup participation ever. We're ready, we're excited."

On Tuesday the bill was referred to the House Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. Rhode Island has considered similar legislation. Philadelphia bars are allowed to stay open two hours later than normal this summer thanks to a bill that became law in March.