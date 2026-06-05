Bentley University prepares to host France for World Cup Boston: "It's amazing"

Freshly painted lines and a newly renovated soccer pitch are in place at Bentley University as the school prepares to host the French national team ahead of the World Cup.

University officials tell WBZ that months of work have gone into upgrading the facilities to meet the standards of one of the world's best soccer programs.

"To be the one that got France, it's amazing. Unbelievable. The best team in the world," said Bentley Athletic Director Vaughn Williams. "You couldn't draw it up any better."

The two-time World Cup champions selected Bentley as their training site. Williams said the university is honored by the opportunity and they have worked extensively to ensure the facilities are ready for France.

"The field, after a winter like we've had, to come to this condition; they've done an amazing job," Williams said. "And that's the most important thing, that pitch. I'm excited if I get a chance to see that first practice or a glimpse of them getting on that pitch for the first time."

The renovations were funded by FIFA and the French Football Federation. Grounds crews said the French team had specific requirements for its training environment.

"The big thing that France wanted, they wanted this field to mimic Gillette, and it's pretty darn close," said Ryan Gaffey, Bentley's Director of Facilities.

Gaffey oversaw the field renovation project, which included multiple rounds of overseeding and the installation of several grass varieties.

"Some of the finer grasses you see are fescue. Which is good for wearability with the cleats on the field ... it's gonna help stabilize," Gaffey said. "There's also a variety of ryegrass, which you need for establishment."

The result is a carefully tailored playing surface intended to satisfy the expectations of elite international athletes.

For Bentley officials, the extensive preparations are a small price to pay for the chance to welcome one of the world's most successful soccer teams to Waltham. The first practice will be on June 11, and France plays Norway in Foxboro on June 26.