Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists begin their journey to Bourne to raise money for cancer research

Thousands of riders began their journey Saturday morning in the annual Pan-Mass Challenge to raise money for cancer research.

This is the last year the cyclists will be starting their ride in Wellesley and Sturbridge, where they've began since 1981, on their way to Bourne. Next year, the ride will begin from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester.

Moving to Sturbridge next year

"The memories in Sturbridge and how we built this event out here...it's part of the history of the PMC and it's been great but when we move to Worcester and the College of Holy Cross, we have more modern amenities, more ability to grow and take care of people with greater comfort when you realize the riders have big distances. So I'm excited for today, this weekend, and also for next year," said PMC founder Billy Starr on Saturday morning.

This year's riders come from 12 countries and 47 states and territories. Many are riding in honor of or in memory of a loved one with cancer. More than 1,000 riders and volunteers are also cancer survivors or patients themselves. Starr said despite raising more than a billion dollars over the years, their work will continue.

"Cancer's not gone, so our work does not change. That's the mission to ride, funds to Dana-Farber to do their work and look, there's a lot riding on us, as I'm fond of saying. Everybody here embraces the mission, we have a fabulous weekend, the PMC weekend is the secret sauce, it fuels all of us all year long. And it's worth ponying up and raising a ton of money and we're all honored to have that opportunity," said Starr.

One of the teams leaving from Wellesley Saturday morning was Team 9, a group of employees, friends and family of the Boston Red Sox. This year, they're riding in memory of former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield and his wife Stacy.

"It is just such a blessing to be out here with everyone and Dawn and I keep coming back because we have a lot of people to ride for, both in memory and in honor of," said Team 9 member Kathryn Nixon. ""Also dedicating our ride this year to Stacey and Tim, not only were they really close friends of ours but they inspired us, just the way they loved others and served others and we're just honored to be here."

"Well honestly, if you look around and you can see all the causes, everybody that has a name on their shirt or something that represents why they're here, Dana-Farber has been such a blessing," said Team 9 member Dawn Timlin,