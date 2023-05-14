Pan-Mass Challenge riders meet their 'pedal partners' at Fenway Park

BOSTON - Riders taking part in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge got to meet up with their "pedal partners" during a party Saturday at Fenway Park.

The "pedal partners" are families who have dealt with pediatric cancer. Together, the family and rider are a team leading up to and throughout the ride in August.

"We're here for the PMC because we see the commitment and dedication of all these people that come every year to ride and raise money for a cause that for us, personally, couldn't be anymore meaningful," said Greg Smith, whose daughter, Abigail, beat neuroblastoma.

Since 1980, the Pan-Mass Challenge has raised $900 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber. This year, they're hoping to raise $70 million.

