Watch CBS News
Local News

Norwood firefighters riding in Pan-Mass Challenge to raise awareness of cancer cases in firefighters

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Norwood firefighters riding in PMC to raise awareness of cancer firefighters
Norwood firefighters riding in PMC to raise awareness of cancer firefighters 01:10

WELLESLEY - A group of Norwood firefighters is riding in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge to not only raise money for Dana-Farber but also awareness about the leading cause of death for firefighters.

According to research, firefighter "turnout" equipment has PFAS in it. PFAS is a type of carcinogen. Some research shows that the toxic chemicals have led to a spike in cancer cases for firefighters.

Firefighter Paul Ronco is leading the team and said he wants firefighter equipment to be made safer.

"Here in Norwood, we're relatively busy and we do about 20 runs a day so that's 20 times we're putting that gear on," said Ronco. "Are we hoping to make a change? Yes. I think the change is to maybe bring some awareness to the issue we have in the fire service and maybe change those standards in our gear."

There's currently a bill being discussed by lawmakers in Massachusetts to reduce toxic chemicals in firefighter gear.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 1:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.