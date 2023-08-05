Norwood firefighters riding in Pan-Mass Challenge to raise awareness of cancer cases in firefighters

Norwood firefighters riding in PMC to raise awareness of cancer firefighters

WELLESLEY - A group of Norwood firefighters is riding in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge to not only raise money for Dana-Farber but also awareness about the leading cause of death for firefighters.

According to research, firefighter "turnout" equipment has PFAS in it. PFAS is a type of carcinogen. Some research shows that the toxic chemicals have led to a spike in cancer cases for firefighters.

Firefighter Paul Ronco is leading the team and said he wants firefighter equipment to be made safer.

"Here in Norwood, we're relatively busy and we do about 20 runs a day so that's 20 times we're putting that gear on," said Ronco. "Are we hoping to make a change? Yes. I think the change is to maybe bring some awareness to the issue we have in the fire service and maybe change those standards in our gear."

There's currently a bill being discussed by lawmakers in Massachusetts to reduce toxic chemicals in firefighter gear.