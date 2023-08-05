Watch CBS News
2023 Pan-Mass Challenge: How to contribute

BOSTON - For the 43rd Pan-Mass Challenge ride this year, organizers hope to raise a record-breaking $70 million. All the proceeds will go to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for cancer research and treatment.

To make your own donation, click here.

WBZ is a proud media sponsor of the ride and has been profiling different riders this year:

