Needham, Massachusetts Parks and Rec chair accused of stealing $200,000 from Little League families

Needham Chairman of Parks and Recreation Christopher Gerstel was arrested Friday amid accusations of stealing from Little League families. He's facing seventeen federal charges, including wire fraud.

Gerstel is accused of stealing over $214,000 from the Needham Baseball & Softball program, the town's Little League nonprofit.

Gerstel was in charge of paying umpires for games, using a website called ArbiterPay. Instead of wiring the money to umps, federal investigators say he wired funds to his personal bank account more than 200 times, totaling more than $214,000.

Christopher Gerstel pleads not guilty

This happened between 2019 and 2024, according to a federal indictment. Gerstel allegedly spent the money to pay off personal credit card debt, to gamble at casinos, and to shop at Louis Vuitton.

"It's crazy," said Needham resident Tina Falcione. "People that you would be trusting and they're stealing for themselves and not worrying about the kids. It's sad."

Gerstel was arraigned in federal court in Boston on Friday, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was released and is expected back in court on July 1st.

Gerstel made no comment when WBZ tried to speak with him outside of court after his first appearance.

Needham Baseball & Softball responds

"Our players, coaches, and families are at the heart of everything we do... We are deeply disappointed by the allegations," said Needham Baseball & Softball President David Volante in a written statement to WBZ. Volante also pointed out that the group recently added safeguards when handling families' money to ensure this doesn't happen again.

Gerstel is the chairman of Parks and Recreation for the town, but the town manager said there's no evidence any taxpayer money has been interfered with.

"At this time, the Town has no indication that any Town funds, accounts, or financial resources were involved in the alleged conduct," a statement from Town Manager Katie King read. The statement identified Gerstel as the "current" chair of Parks and Rec.

WBZ asked for clarification about Gerstel's job status in Parks & Recreation and whether he would be placed on leave, but did not receive a reply.