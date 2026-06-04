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Hopkinton police share dashcam video of "suspicious" person walking into middle of road at night

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
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Neal Riley

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Hopkinton, Massachusetts police are investigating dashcam video of what they say appears to show a "suspicious" person walking into the middle of a road at night, right in front of an approaching car.

Police said the video recorded Wednesday night "shows a suspicious individual walking into the middle of the road wearing what appears to be a construction vest and helmet as a car drives by and swerves to avoid them." The person in the video steps out of the woods, holds up their hand, and seems to be holding an object in their other hand. 

Investigators do not know the exact location of the incident, but a police spokesperson said it was reported on Route 85. It may have occurred in Hopkinton, Milford or Southboro.

Police describe the investigation as "active and ongoing." Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-497-3401.

Hopkinton is about 26 miles west of Boston.

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