Orioles score 6 runs in the 1st inning to beat the Red Sox 8-2

Coby Mayo hit a bases-clearing double in a six-run first inning to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 8-2 on Thursday.

Taylor Ward had three hits including a leadoff double and an RBI single in that first inning, which tied the Orioles' most runs in a single frame this season.

Adley Rutschman extended his on-base streak to 15 games on an RBI single, one game shy of his longest career streak.

Leody Taveras drove in another run in the first, and all but one run came with two outs. Carlos Narváez got the Red Sox out of the inning with a successful ABS challenge, his eighth strikeout gained via ABS.

Samuel Basallo drove in another in the fifth with an RBI double, and Colton Cowser added a sacrifice fly to stretch the O's lead to 8-0.

Trevor Rogers (3-6) carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and surrendered one run while striking out five.

Willson Contreras drove in the only runs for the Red Sox with a sixth-inning RBI single and a ninth-inning 403-foot homer.

Brayan Bello (2-6) continued to struggle as a starter, allowing seven hits and eight runs in five innings. He has a 9.68 ERA in 30 2/3 innings when starting, and a 0.71 ERA in 25.1 innings as a reliever.

The Orioles have scored six runs in a frame three times this season, the last being on April 22 against the Kansas City Royals.

Boston is 16-18 since Chad Tracy replaced Alex Cora as manager.

Up next

The Orioles continue their road trip in Toronto, where RHP Brandon Young (3-1, 3.35) starts for the O's. The Blue Jays have not named a starter.

The Red Sox head to Yankee Stadium for the first time this year, where RHP Sonny Gray (6-1, 3.06) takes the hill opposite LHP Ryan Weathers (2-3, 3.52).