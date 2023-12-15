Five puppies that survived the often deadly parvovirus are now up for adoption in Massachusetts.

Rescuers hiked five miles in "frigid temperatures" to lead 23 lost skiers and snowboarders to safety in Vermont.

The Mount Washington​ Observatory shared a photo of pancake-like lenticular clouds over the summit.

Keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles making a special delivery.

Researchers saw between four and seven endangered North Atlantic right whales near Provincetown.

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona may take home one of the NFL's most prestigious awards this season, named one of three finalists for the Salute to Service Award.

Justin Turner is not returning to the Red Sox this offseason, but he isn't going very far.

New England players never really used the phrase, "The Patriot Way." At least not the guy at the top of it all.

Jerod Mayo has some big shoes to fill in New England, but Tom Brady believes his former teammate has what it takes to lead the team back to glory.

Several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team are being charged for an alleged sexual assault.

Learn how the strategic use of windows and harnessing the power of daylight can create space and comfort within a home.

Surrounded by mountains, Kimpton Taconic is a boutique hotel offering both classic and highly curated experiences.

For over 85 years, Weston Theater Company has been creating engaging, entertaining, and inspiring theater.

Creating an inviting environment for the community to meet, enjoy and participate in the arts

The Vermont Country Store has since become an iconic destination for locals and tourists alike.

A restaurant rock star is opening five new food spots in Boston all under one roof.

Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because a trim piece can fly off and create a hazard for other drivers.

Yelp has released its "Top 100 Places To Eat" for 2024, and three New England restaurants made the list.

About 350 iRobot employees are going to lose their jobs after the company announced a 31% cut to its workforce.

A Cape Cod hotel will rebrand this summer to attract Parrotheads as New England's first "Margaritaville" resort.

Jon Keller took a closer look at two campaign ads from the New Hampshire Primary frontrunners and found they're not entirely accurate.

The New Hampshire primary is this week, and Massachusetts Republicans are watching the election as former president Donald Trump appears to have a commanding lead.

DeSantis is out of the GOP race because the primary electorate made it clear they had no use for his blustery, dull Trump impersonation.

By now you know who won and who lost in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary​. But there were also some "hidden" winners and losers.

What's the political strategy behind all this nonsense?

The I-Team has learned most assisted living facilities in Massachusetts use landlord tenant agreements that require a 30-day notice to end the lease, even if the tenant died.

Animal cruelty is on the rise in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts court data shows from 2019-2022, animal cruelty cases increased by more than 70%.

A young couple said a banking app held up their money and they weren't able to hold a proper funeral for their child

A CBS News analysis found 152 schools in the state have MMR vaccination rates below the 95% the CDC recommends for herd immunity.

Lucy Perez has spent the last year working on an extensive report that highlights inequity in women's health care, dubbed the women's health gap, and presents solutions as well.

A new study​ identifies factors that might predict whether someone will have a migraine headache the next day.

Influencers on TikTok are encouraging people to walk backwards to improve their physical and mental health.

Dr. Mallika Marshall says magnesium can help people sleep, but to talk to your doctor before taking any supplements.

A girl was hospitalized after she was stabbed at Jeremiah Burke High School in Boston.

One trooper was allegedly given a new driveway worth more than $10,000 and a $2,000 snow blower.

Schools will be closed in Newton for a ninth day on Wednesday as the teacher strike continues.

Off the court, the Worcester North basketball team has had to try and cope with tragedy together.

City officials are praising a move they believe will reinvigorate Faneuil Hall Marketplace. After 13 years, the iconic destination is getting a new landlord.

Thea Sanzone was told she would never return to competitive swimming after an accident slashed her arm to the bone.

Geovane Meikle has made an impression on the court and in the classroom.

Aoife Shovlin is a junior cross country star at Cambridge Rindge & Latin School and she is this week's BZ's MVP.

North Quincy High School's starting point guard Kobe Nguyen doesn't just share a first name with his favorite player of all time; he also wears number 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Kat Cheesebro is passionate about leading her team to an undefeated season. She is this week's BZ's MVP.

