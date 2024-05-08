Panthers to play without Sam Bennett again in Game 2, but should travel to Boston

BOSTON -- The Panthers will once again take the ice without Sam Bennett on Wednesday night when they look to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole to the Bruins. But Florida head coach Paul Maurice believes Bennett's return should come soon.

Bennett was the lone member of the Panthers missing from Wednesday's morning skate, indicating he's set to miss his fifth consecutive game with an unspecified upper-body injury.

"No, he didn't skate today, but he's not far off," Maurice told reporters. "So I expect him on the road trip."

Bennett had 20 goals and 21 assists in 69 games during the regular season, and he had a goal and an assist in the two playoff games he played in against Tampa Bay in the first round. Bennett left Game 2 of that series after being hit in the hand by a shot, and he hasn't played since.

Bennett did skate with the team on Tuesday, a sign of progress in his recovery.

With Bennett out of the lineup, Anton Lundell has taken his spot centering the second line. The 22-year-old Lundell has yet to score this postseason, but he's registered four assists in six games played.