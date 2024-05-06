Perception of when "old age" begins changes depending on when you were born, study finds

Researchers find that most people consider "old age" to be 75 or higher

BOSTON - When does old age begin? A new study says it depends on when you were born.

German researchers looked at data on more than 14,000 participants between the ages of 40 and 85 over 25 years. They found that at age 65, on average, people generally considered old age to begin at about age 75.

But every 4 to 5 years, that "old age" number has shifted higher by one year or more. And the later people are born, the later they believe old age begins.

As we age, we tend to feel younger than people of the same age did in the past, but we also think of old age in an increasingly negative light, associating it with frailty, failing health, and mental decline.