Steward Health Care files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

BOSTON – Steward Health Care, the struggling hospital group that owns nine facilities in Massachusetts, announced Monday that it is filing for bankruptcy.

Steward, which is millions of dollars in debt, said it has "commenced an in-court restructuring process through the filing of voluntary petitions for relief" under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The company submitted the filing in the Southern District of Texas.

"The Company is finalizing the terms of debtor-in-possession financing from Medical Properties Trust for initial funding of $75 million and up to an additional $225 million upon the satisfaction of certain conditions acceptable to Medical Properties Trust," Steward said in a statement.

No day-to-day impacts expected, Steward Health Care says

The company said the voluntary step allows them to "continue to provide necessary care to its patients in their communities without disruption."

No interruptions in day-to-day operations are expected, Steward said.

"Steward Health Care has done everything in its power to operate successfully in a highly challenging health care environment. Filing for Chapter 11 restructuring is in the best interests of our patients, physicians, employees, and communities at this time," said Dr. Ralph de la Torre, chief executive officer of Steward.

Massachusetts responds to Steward bankruptcy

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh said Gov. Maura Healey is working with Steward for a solution that benefits everyone.

"Today, Steward Health Care moved forward with a bankruptcy filing under federal law - an action for which the Healey-Driscoll administration has been preparing. Steward hospitals remain open, and patients should not hesitate to seek care," Walsh said. "The Healey-Driscoll administration is working with Steward and any potential partners to support an orderly transfer of ownership that protects access to care, preserves jobs and stabilizes our health care system."

Massachusetts Nurses Association issues statement

The Massachusetts Nurses Association issued a statement on the bankruptcy filing.

"The potential loss of any of these facilities will have devastating consequences for hundreds of thousands of residents from the South Shore to southern New Hampshire. However, Steward going through the process of reorganization provides an opportunity for other stakeholders to take long-awaited action and center the voices of caregivers and patients," the statement said in part.