John Francis Designs in North Chelmsford is part woodshop and part test kitchen and the studio is making international headlines. In the video above, host Rachel Holt talks to owner and founder John Welch about his unique ravioli molds and the art of hand crafting. Welch said he's inspired by different art styles, like art nouveau and art deco, when creating his designs.

Rachel Holt Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.