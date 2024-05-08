Patriots reportedly interviewing former Panthers executive Samir Suleiman

Here's why Drake Maye's college coach says he can lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl

FOXBORO -- Candidates have been turning down interview opportunities with the Patriots for the team's head of football operations job, mostly because Eliot Wolf is considered the favorite to land the gig. But New England does have a few potential candidates willing to discuss the position.

After meeting with Philadelphia Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt on Tuesday -- a chat that will continue on Wednesday -- the Patriots will meet with former Panthers director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patriots are interviewing former Carolina Panthers director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman today for a football executive job, per sources.



Patriots also continue their visit today with Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2024

Suleiman has a long history as an NFL executive, starting in 1998 when he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team's manager of contract information. He held that position for two years before he was hired by the St. Louis Rams to be the franchise's director of football administration, and eventually took over as the director of football ops.

After a few years away from football, Suleiman became the football administration coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013. He held that role until 2020 when he joined the Panthers. He was let go after the 2023 season as the Panthers cleared house following a 2-15 season.

Hunt has been with the Eagles since 2022 after he spent over a decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has also interviewed for GM jobs with the Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders in the past.

Three candidates have reportedly turned down New England's request for an interview: Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, former Arizona Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris, and Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown.

Wolf, who has been New England's de facto GM since Bill Belichick's departure in January, is seen as the favorite to ultimately land the job.