Lexington Christian Academy basketball player Geovane Meikle to represent US in United World Games

LEXINGTON - Student athlete Geovane Meikle has called Lexington Christian Academy home for all of his 17 years. And at 6-foot-4 he has made an impression on the court and in the classroom.

"Humble, generous, capable, and kind," Principal of Lexington Christian Academy Amy Chaney continued. "Geo is the picture of an LCA student. He's a great athlete. He plays multiple sports. Geo's great in class. He's always the first to volunteer for various different odd jobs around the school."

"I play baseball. I play lacrosse. I play soccer, volleyball," Geo said.

But his first love is basketball.

"It's the hardest sport, so I like the challenge," he said.

For Geo, it's all about serving his community. Last summer he traded in his sports uniforms for a community officer uniform. He worked for the Oak Bluffs Police Department.

Geo's parents are from Jamaica and they migrated to Martha's Vineyard. They traded one island for another. And although he calls an island his home, it was important that he doesn't feel like one while being away from home.

Geovane Meikle is this week BZ's MVP. CBS Boston

"It's like it's own little community, family. Since it's such a small place you don't really leave the island that much, so everybody knows each other. It's just a well-knit close family," Geo said.

His mother Carole Meikle had reservations about how he would adjust to Lexington Christian Academy.

"He has never been away from home, but after visiting the school and you know meeting with the staff, being able to talk with the students and connecting with other parents. It made it so much easier for us," his mom said.

"The school, I think, has welcomed him with open arms. I think for him moving away from home, living in a dorm, more ntense academic environment, more intense athletic environment than he was used to before. It created those challenges and that's actually what has helped reveal his character," Head Coach of Boys Basketball Rob Scaro said.

"I actually didn't know him until he showed up here with an AAU team that we were scrimmaging in the preseason two years ago. The coaches of the team were saying 'well what do you think of this kid? Or that kid?' And I said 'tell me about the big kid.' And that was my first introduction to Geo. So, you know we've bene excited about him ever since," Coach Scaro said.

Geo never thought he would end up at a place like Lexington Christian. And he is making the most of his opportunities at the school. His exceptional skills on the court have earned him international recognition as he was chosen to represent the U.S.A in the United World Games taking places in Germany and Austria. Next summer he will be one of 10,000 athletes from 50 countries competing in the Olympic style youth event.

It is so much bigger than basketball for Geo and his family.

"I am hoping that this will be another level of experience that he gets. He's not just playing in a regular game. He'll be representing his country, our country," his mom said.

"I am excited I'm excited to go visit new countries I haven't been to," Geo said.

"His character is off the chart. Respectful, focused, thinking about the bigger picture, kind, compassionate. He's pretty much everything that you would want out of a young man at this stage in the game. Total package," Coach Scaro said

"He is going to be an outstanding representative of Lexington Christian Academy. And I can't wait to hear what stories he brings back with him to share with the rest of our community. And he's is going to do fabulous," Principal Chaney said.