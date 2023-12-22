"It's bigger than football": Dorchester Eagles celebrate Pop Warner National Championship win

BOSTON - The Dorchester Elite Eagles under-14 football team are what dreams are made of.

The Eagles became the first Boston team to win the Pop Warner National Championship. They defeated the Darby Monarchs of Delaware County Pennsylvania 20-0 at their Super Bowl tournament on December 7 in Florida.

"From August 1st until now. They put in blood, sweat, and tears. They are amazing kids," said Coach Daryl Simmons.

The team had a remarkable season they were 14-0, and their defense only allowed 14 points all season.

"We went minute by minute, second by second, staying strong every single play we got, offense, defense. We came together, no arguing, play after play after play," wide receiver Jadon Beatty said.

"If a team scored this year, we would have felt like we lost. That's how bad it was. It's been years on top of years people never score on us up here, down there it's different," President of the Dorchester Elite Eagles Terry Cousins said.

The team is excited to represent New England as the champions.

"I mean I'm from Dorchester. I'm from right around the corner. It's just a small place. Knowing that for some kid to be from Dorchester to win a national championship. It's big," Jadon said.

But two men from the community have a long history of making history.

Coach Tony Hurston and President Terry Cousins, otherwise known as "Beefy," are what helped the Eagles take flight.

The two have been coaching the team for close to three decades. They have won the state championship 27 times, and though they have been to the Pop Warner Super Bowl 19 times, this was their first championship win.

"It's bigger than football. Football is going to do what football does, but there are a lot of other things that come into place before we can be successful on that field," Coach Hurston said.

"It's an amazing feeling because not only did we win, we made history right," Beefy told WBZ.

Boston welcomed the champions home, with a parade.

"I didn't think the parade was going to be as it turned out. It was everything. Turned those corners, and the whole town, the whole city, people from all over New England, screaming, yelling, shouting and showing their support. I looked at the kids, and I was feeding off the kid's energy like 'so doing the right thing does pay off.' That's all I kept thinking in my mind is I know sometimes you're thinking 'eh' but no this is it," Coach Hurston said.

"Driving down Blue Hill Ave, everyone was excited, happy. We were playing music on the bus, so it was really good," star player Christian Simmon said.

Simmon is one of the team's star players. He can do it all.

"I play quarterback, runningback, linebacker, wide receiver, and defensive back safety," Christian said.

Winning the championship was an important moment for everyone on the team, and for New England.

"It's really special. We won it for our family, friends, fans, everybody, Massachusetts, Boston," Christian finished.