First severe thunderstorms of the season possible in Massachusetts Wednesday

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For May 7

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For May 7

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For May 7

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of some thunderstorms on Wednesday in Massachusetts.

For the first time this spring, we will have a decent shot at some thunderstorms during the day Wednesday. The parameters are not all there for a major severe weather event in New England ... this will be nothing like what is expected to unfold across parts of the Ohio River Valley Monday through Monday night.

This could end up being a major, higher end, severe weather event for the Midwest.

We will essentially get the remnants of this system Wednesday, in a much weaker state.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We are expecting a few "rounds" of showers and storms on Wednesday.

When could Boston see storms on Wednesday?

Round 1:

The timeframe for Round 1 is between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Expect a fairly widespread area of downpours with some embedded thunderstorms.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There's a slight risk of a few severe cells, including lightning and a lower risk of a few pockets of wind damage.

After this area pushes through, there will be a break in the action for much of the afternoon.

Round 2:

The timeframe for Round 2 is between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

It will be a more isolated event than the morning. A few scattered downpours/thunderstorms are likely.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The strongest cells are expected to be across central and western Massachusetts with some weakening as they drift into cooler, marine air in eastern Mass.

Severe weather risk in Massachusetts

The Storms Prediction Center has placed most of southern New England in a "marginal" risk for severe weather Wednesday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There is a fairly high risk of brief, heavy downpours and some lightning. The risk of hail and a brief, weak tornado is much lower but non-zero.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It is important that you stay tuned to updated forecasts in the next 24 hours, especially if you have any plans to be outdoors on Wednesday.

We will keep you covered on WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston.