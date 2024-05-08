Mount Washington Auto Road opening ahead of schedule for daily drives this season

GORHAM, N.H. - Has your car climbed Mount Washington? The Mt. Washington Auto Road is opening ahead of schedule for daily use.

The famous scenic 7.6-mile drive that takes visitors all the way up to the 6,288-foot summit of New England's tallest peak will open for daily usage on May 11 at 9 a.m. Typically, the Auto Road only opens on weekends, weather-permitting, before Memorial Day.

"A strong 'Spring Clearing' effort by the MWAR Road Crew paired with less extreme weather conditions over the winter allow for daily operations to start two weeks early," the Auto Road said in a statement.

While the snowfall may not have been extreme this winter, the Mount Washington Observatory at the summit did record a 150 mph wind gust in March.

History of Mt. Washington Auto Road

The Mt. Washington Auto Road bills itself as the "oldest man-made tourist attraction in North America." It was first opened in 1861, with a horse-drawn carriage making the first trip to the summit.

More than 45,000 cars drive the Auto Road annually. It takes about 30 minutes to go up the mountain and another 30 - and driving is not recommended for those with a fear of heights. For those who don't want to drive, guided tours are available.

It costs $45 for a car and driver to take the Auto Road to the summit and back. Adult passengers are $20 each and kids between 4 years old and 12 are $10.