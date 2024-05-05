Award-winning chef in Mystic, Connecticut is dedicated to seafood sustainability

Sponsored by Clarke

David Standridge is the award-winning executive chef of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, Connecticut, a sea-to-table restaurant focusing on sustainable local seafood. Standridge is a 2024 James Beard finalist and has been recognized by the James Beard Foundation's Smart Catch program. He said he focuses on local fish that's abundant on the New England coast. In the video above, host Rachel Holt joins Standridge in the test kitchen to put his spin on a local fish dish as he explains why raising awareness for seafood sustainability is so important.