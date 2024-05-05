Watch CBS News
Visit Boothbay, Maine to see the largest public garden space in New England

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine offers more than 300 acres of the largest public garden space in New England. The space features beautifully cultivated gardens with more than 100,000 plants, a native butterfly house and a learning apiary and native bee exhibit. There's also a children's garden and enormous troll sculptures to be found throughout the wooded area.

Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 4:04 PM EDT

