Visit a French-inspired home and garden shop bringing the feel of Europe to Andover

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

French-inspired home and garden shop Les Fleurs brings the look and feel of Europe to Andover. In the video above, host Rachel Holt talks with owner and florist Sandra Sigman about her unique store and inspiration. Sigman said she was inspired from both visiting flower shops with her mother as a child and also seeing flower shops when she lived in France, where she came across one also named Les Fleus. Holt also gets a one-on-one tutorial on the art of hand-tying a bouquet.

